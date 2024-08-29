Lakeshore Public Media to Honor Local Leaders

MERRILLVILLE, IN— Lakeshore Public Media announces honorees for the Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future, scheduled for September 25 from 8-10 a.m. at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville. The breakfast will feature the presentation of the Champion of Early Childhood Development awards, celebrating those who have significantly impacted early childhood education and development in the region.

Among the honorees is State Senator Ed Charbonneau, who will be recognized for his legislative efforts, particularly the authorship of Senate Enrolled Act 2. This act aims to increase the number of child care providers in Indiana by cutting through bureaucratic red tape, thereby improving access and affordability for families across the state.

Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, the recently retired Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools, will also be honored for her remarkable 50-year career in education. Her dedication to early childhood development is exemplified by her recent success in establishing a preschool within the MCAS district, a milestone that underscores her lifelong commitment to fostering educational opportunities for young children.

Mark Chamberlain will be celebrated for his community leadership. Appointed by Governor Holcomb to Indiana’s Early Learning Advisory Council, Chamberlain has played a crucial role in guiding early child care, education, and out-of-school-time programs across the state through his work with the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.

Lakeshore Public Media is proud to acknowledge the support of the event’s presenting sponsors: First Things First Porter County, Tom Sourlis and Sue Eleuterio, Purdue University Northwest, One Region, Strack & Van Til, and Jacob's Ladder. Their generous contributions have been instrumental in propelling Lakeshore’s “Building Blocks” project forward into the community.

The event’s breakfast sponsors include the Porter County Community Foundation, the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children (North Western Region), and Northshore Health Centers. These organizations share Lakeshore’s commitment to early childhood development and have provided invaluable support for this initiative.

For more information on the Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future, including ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, please visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/BuildingBlocks.

Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future marks the official launch of Lakeshore’s “Building Blocks” initiative, a multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science behind early childhood development and addressing the challenges families face in Northwest Indiana. The first episode is set to premiere October 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on Lakeshore PBS.