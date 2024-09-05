Holcomb becomes first U.S. governor to visit Ukraine since full-scale Russian invasion

Gov. Eric Holcomb is in Ukraine, meeting with the president and prime minister to bolster ties between Indiana and the European nation.

Holcomb is the first governor to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began two years ago.

Holcomb’s visit includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Indiana and a Ukrainian province. The governor said it formalizes relationships in academic, economic and cultural sectors.

“Life has to go on and that requires partnerships and that requires trusted allies working together, even in a time of war,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb encouraged more of his fellow governors to visit and said one state can make a big difference.

"I mean, tens of millions of dollars, if you ask Eli Lilly and Corteva. They can help with crop production and seed rotation. They can help with supplying, through charitable means, cancer medicine for children during the war years," Holcomb said. "So many people are doing so many things on their own. This MOU is about encouraging more of that."

Holcomb’s visit comes as leaders in his party have criticized ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine. But Holcomb said if Ukraine falls to Russia, who will be next?

“The price of peace now will pale in comparison to the cost of an ongoing and wider war,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said his visit was inspired in part by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with the National Governors Association earlier this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.