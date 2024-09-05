Lakeshore's 'Building Blocks' Program Receives Additional Matching Funds

MERRILLVILLE, IN— Lakeshore Public Media announces a transformative donor opportunity to amplify donation impacts on "Building Blocks," the Northwest Indiana public broadcaster’s early childhood development initiative. Thanks to a generous $100,000 matching grant from the Legacy Foundation and an additional commitment from Lakeshore board member Sue Eleuterio and her husband Tom Sourlis, donations made to Lakeshore's "Building Blocks" initiative will now be matched 2:1, up to $30,000. To make a contribution and take advantage of the 2:1 matching opportunity, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/BuildingBlocks.

“We believe that early learning is key to a child's continuing development,” Sue Eleuterio said. “By supporting the Building Blocks initiative, we’re not only investing in the future of individual children, but in the strength and success of our entire community.”

Lakeshore’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. Through television, radio, digital platforms, and community events, the initiative aims to elevate the importance of high-quality early learning and provide essential resources to families with young children. This 2:1 matching opportunity allows supporters to triple their contributions, significantly boosting the nonprofit’s ability to promote early learning and child development across Northwest Indiana and beyond.

The community’s response to the Building Blocks initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with substantial support from local sponsors and community leaders.

“I’m so proud of our Building Blocks initiative as the program will not only promote quality early learning and healthy childhood development, but it will share valuable information and resources for families with young children,” Vice President of Development for Lakeshore Public Media, Carl Kurek, said. “This program will have a tremendous impact in Northwest Indiana and beyond, and it’s amazing to see all of the support we’ve received so far. With this matching opportunity, our efforts have the potential to wield an even greater impact.”

As part of the initiative, Lakeshore Public Media is gearing up for its Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future, scheduled for September 25 from 8-10 a.m. at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville. This event marks the official launch of the "Building Blocks" project. Attendees experience a complimentary meal, visit vendor tables showcasing local resources, and listen to keynote addresses from station leadership and local experts. The event features the presentation of the Champion of Early Childhood Development awards, honoring local leaders who have made significant contributions to early childhood education and development

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.