Catherine, Princess of Wales, completes chemotherapy treatment for cancer

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

We have an update from Britain's royals, who have had a tough year. Both King Charles and his daughter-in-law have undergone cancer treatment. Now, as NPR's Lauren Frayer reports, Catherine, the princess of Wales, says she's finished with her chemotherapy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRINCESS CATHERINE: As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: It's a highly produced video, and what the princess says is emotional. Her voice overlaid with soothing music, she speaks about stormy waters and the road unknown.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CATHERINE: The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone.

FRAYER: There's a home-video look to it - Kate in a flowy dress, walking in the woods, dappled sunlight, sepia tones, scenes of her resting her head on her husband Prince William's shoulder, of them hiking through tall grass and goofing around with their three kids.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE: Is this filming?

PRINCE LOUIS: Hello?

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE: (Laughter).

LOUIS: Hello.

FRAYER: She says the past nine months have been incredibly tough and that...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CATHERINE: Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus.

FRAYER: The palace has not said she's cured or in remission, and it's never commented on what type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with, nor what stage. The same is true for the 75-year-old king. In this video, Kate says her, quote, "path to healing and full recovery is long," but that she's eager to get back to work, with a few more public engagements in the coming months. She ends the video with words of encouragement for other cancer patients.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CATHERINE: I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.

FRAYER: The 42-year-old princess has been largely out of the public eye since having surgery in January and then revealing her diagnosis in March. She did go to Wimbledon this year, though, where she got a standing ovation.

Lauren Frayer, NPR News, Newquay, England.

