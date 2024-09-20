'Build LPM': A Call to Support Northwest Indiana’s Community Radio Station

MERRILLVILLE, IN— Lakeshore Public Media (WLPR 89.1 FM) is proud to announce the launch of its final radio pledge drive of the fiscal year, aptly named the "Build LPM" Radio Pledge Drive, running from September 19 to September 27. As the fiscal year draws to a close, Lakeshore Public Media is reaching out to the residents of Northwest Indiana to help build and strengthen their community station through vital contributions.

Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO, Chuck Roberts, along with former interim CEO, Nancy Clifford, and Elizabeth, generous donor from Crown Point, have put their dollars together to offer a dollar-for-dollar matching opportunity up to $4,000.

“This matching donation is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together and help us close the funding gap,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Every dollar counts, and with this generous match, donors can make an even greater impact in supporting the future of public radio in Northwest Indiana.”

As a community-licensed, listener-supported station, WLPR 89.1 FM relies on the generosity of individuals to fund the local news coverage, interviews, and cultural programs that serve as a critical resource for Northwest Indiana. Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media, emphasized the significance of this drive: “When you support Lakeshore, you are building more than a radio station—you are building a stronger, more connected community. This final push is essential to reaching our year-end goal, and we need our community now more than ever.”

Listeners are encouraged to donate by visiting LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Give or calling 877-910-8989 during the pledge drive. Whether it’s a one-time gift or a sustaining monthly contribution, every donation builds the future of Lakeshore Public Media. Thanks to the $4,000 matching opportunity, donors have a unique chance to double their impact and help secure the future of public radio in Northwest Indiana.

By contributing to the “Build LPM” pledge drive, donors are investing in a station that celebrates the spirit of community, creates space for regional voices, and delivers educational and informative programming. As Lakeshore approaches its fiscal year-end, this pledge drive marks the final opportunity for listeners to help close the funding gap and secure the future of public radio in Northwest Indiana.

Throughout the “Build LPM” pledge drive, listeners can expect special programming that highlights Lakeshore’s diverse content, as well as exclusive pledge incentives. These will include commemorative station gear, event invitations, and opportunities for on-air shout-outs. Additionally, hosts will personally thank donors with custom voiceovers during select broadcasts.

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media is a community-licensed public media organization serving Northwest Indiana through WLPR 89.1 FM and Lakeshore PBS. As a member of Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Lakeshore offers trusted news, engaging discussions, and local content that reflects the needs and interests of the Region. With support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, and community partners, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to enriching the lives of its listeners and viewers through public broadcasting.

