Community Unites for Lakeshore Public Media’s Child Development Initiative

MERRILLVILLE, IN— On September 25, Lakeshore Public Media hosted the Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, bringing together more than 250 community leaders, educators, and child development advocates to focus on the critical importance of early childhood development.

Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future marked the official launch of Lakeshore’s “Building Blocks” initiative, a multimedia project designed to explore early childhood development and provide resources that can help families navigate the challenges of raising young children. The event also highlighted a $100,000 matching fund grant from the Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, in support of Lakeshore's "Building Blocks" project. Secured as part of the eighth phase of Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VIII), this grant will enhance Lakeshore Public Media's efforts to promote high-quality early learning and child development initiatives across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, providing donors with a dollar-for-dollar match for their contributions.

“The ‘Building Blocks’ initiative is a great opportunity to use our media to shine a light on the great individuals and resources that are at work in Northwest Indiana to lift up and support children and caregivers,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “This initiative is a response to the growing need for educational resources that can directly impact families and children in our region. The breakfast was a demonstration of the community’s commitment to building a brighter future for our children, and we are proud to be part of that effort.”

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the Champion of Early Childhood Development awards, which honored three individuals for their contributions to advancing early education in Indiana:

· State Senator Ed Charbonneau, recipient of the Champion of Early Childhood Development: Elected Official award, was recognized for his legislative efforts, particularly his work on Senate Enrolled Act 2. This legislation aims to increase the number of child care providers in Indiana by streamlining regulations, thus improving both access to and the affordability of child care for families across the state.

· Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, honored with the Champion of Early Childhood Development: Educator award, was celebrated for her extensive 50-year career in education, which began as an early childhood educator. Her pre-recorded video acceptance reflected on her achievements, including the creation of a preschool program in the Michigan City Area Schools district, a key milestone in her mission to support early learning.

· Mark Chamberlain, recipient of the Champion of Early Childhood Development: Community Leader award, was acknowledged for his ongoing leadership on the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Council, where he has played a vital role in shaping policies that promote early child care and education at the state level.

The event received support from a variety of sponsors committed to improving early childhood development. Presenting sponsors included First Things First Porter County, Sue Eleuterio and Tom Sourlis, Purdue University Northwest, One Region, Strack & Van Til, and Jacob's Ladder, with additional backing from the Porter County Community Foundation, Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children (North Western Region), and Northshore Health Centers.

The morning began with a complimentary breakfast in the Mike Anderson Chevrolet Event Center, followed by keynote speeches from Lakeshore leadership and local experts, who emphasized the significance of early childhood education in shaping a brighter future for the region. Guests also enjoyed a sneak preview of the first episode of the "Building Blocks" series, which received an overwhelmingly positive response.

The Building Block Breakfast: Fueling the Future underscores Lakeshore Public Media’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities and empowering families in Northwest Indiana through community partnerships. The "Building Blocks" series, set to premiere on October 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. on Lakeshore PBS, will continue this mission by providing in-depth coverage of critical topics such as brain development, early intervention, and the impacts of childhood experiences. The series, complemented by radio broadcasts and podcast content, is poised to serve as a valuable resource for parents, educators, and community members alike.

For more information about the “Building Blocks” initiative and how it is helping to shape the future of early childhood education in the region, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/BuildingBlocks.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.

