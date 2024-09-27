Lakeshore PBS to Simulcast Vice Presidential Debate, October 1

Lakeshore PBS will air live coverage of the Vice Presidential Debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance on Sunday, October 1. The 90-minute debate will begin at 8:00 p.m. CT and will be simulcast on Lakeshore PBS.

Norah O'Donnell, anchor of “CBS Evening News,” and Margaret Brennan, moderator of "Face the Nation," will lead the debate from New York City. Viewers can expect a 90-minute exchange covering a range of critical national issues, offering voters insight into the candidates' policy positions and leadership approaches.

"We are pleased to bring this important debate to our audience," said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. "Lakeshore is committed to ensuring that viewers in Northwest Indiana stay informed during this pivotal election season. By simulcasting the debate, we continue our mission of providing meaningful, accessible coverage of civic events that shape our nation."

The debate, hosted by CBS, marks the third event in this election cycle where the rules and format were determined by the networks in agreement with the candidates, instead of by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Viewers can tune in to Lakeshore PBS on channel 56 via antenna, DirecTV, DISH Network, and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity subscribers can access the broadcast on channels 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can watch on channel 44. The debate will also be available for streaming on LakeshorePublicMedia.org, the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, Local Now, and other popular services. Additionally, users can access Lakeshore’s television and radio content through the free Lakeshore Public Media app, available on Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle platforms.