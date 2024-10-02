Lakeshore Public Media, League of Women Voters of Porter County, to host Porter County Council Debate

Portage, IN – [October 7,2024] — Lakeshore Public Media, in collaboration with The League of Women Voters of Porter County, is proud to announce its hosting of the 2024 Porter County Council Debates. The debates will take place on Monday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Woodland Park, located at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage, Indiana.

The candidates set to participate in the debate include:

· Andy Bozak (R) · Mike Brickner (R) · Bob DeRuntz (D)

· Sylvia Graham (D) · Michelle Harris (R) · Erik Wagner (D)

The event offers Porter County residents a unique opportunity to hear from their local candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. The debate will focus on critical issues facing Porter County, enabling voters to make informed decisions.

For those unable to attend in person, Lakeshore Public Media will provide several ways to tune in. The debate will air live on 89.1 FM on Friday, October 7th at 6:00 p.m., with a rebroadcast on Wednesday, October 9th at 7:00 p.m. A full recording of the debate will be uploaded to Lakeshore Public Media’s website and YouTube channel on Friday, October 7th, following the broadcast.

Lakeshore’s Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom Maloney, will moderate the debate, ensuring a fair and balanced discussion among the candidates. Citizens are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates to be considered during the debate by emailing comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

“These debate serves as a vital platform for open dialogue between candidates and constituents. We are committed to delivering transparent, reliable information to the communities we serve, and this partnership with the League of Women Voters allows us to engage the public in meaningful ways," said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

About the League of Women Voters of Porter County: The League of Women Voters of Porter County is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to fostering informed and active participation in government. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, the League works to influence public policy and ensure transparency in democratic processes. For more information, including ways to find your local league, visit LWV.org.

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.