© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Indiana's candidates for governor go on the attack in second debate

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:22 PM CDT
A screenshot of the WISH-TV gubernatorial debate. Mike Braun is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a blue shirt with black pants. Jennifer McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black pantsuit over a black top. Donald Rainwater is a White man, bad with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses and a black suit with a white shirt and yellow tie.
Screenshot of WISH-TV broadcast
WISH-TV in Indianapolis hosted the second debate of the 2024 gubernatorial general election race on Oct. 3, 2024. Unlike the first debate hosted by Fox59/CBS4, WISH invited all three candidates on the ballot.

Indiana’s three candidates for governor were on the attack in Thursday night’s debate, criticizing each other’s records and proposals.

The debate was largely focused on policy, and all three shared their various plans — notably, ideas on reducing property tax bills.

Democrat Jennifer McCormick was quick to point out where hers differed.

These gentlemen have property tax plans that would decimate our local governments,” McCormick said. “And our local governments have said that, our chambers have said that, and our farmers and our farm bureau have said that.”

On education, it was the other two attacking McCormick.

Republican Mike Braun criticized McCormick’s record as state superintendent of public instruction — even as she pointed out it was Republican lawmakers who set policy.

“If you were in charge there for four years and results never got any better, I think you gotta be held accountable when that’s the one thing you did in state government,” Braun said.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater freely criticized both his opponents on many of their policy proposals. He said he’s the only candidate who would disrupt the system.

“I don’t have anybody pulling my strings or giving me large campaign donations in order to make sure I do things their way,” Rainwater said.

The three candidates will meet in one more debate later this month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith