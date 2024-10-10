IDOE opens feedback on second draft for new high school diplomas proposal

The Indiana Department of Education is now accepting feedback on its second draft of new high school diploma requirements. This is the last public comment period before the IDOE develops its final plan.

The second draft of new high school diplomas was shared in August. It creates more flexibility in math and English and increases the number of required credits in science, technology and engineering.

Many educators say the current draft is much better than the first. That proposal included the GPS and GPS Plus diplomas, which educators said were less rigorous than the current diplomas and more confusing.

READ MORE: Indiana scraps GPS diplomas, replaces them with one new base diploma

Some students and educators have asked IDOE to add music and arts requirements to this latest draft, but so far, it has seen significantly more support than its predecessor.

Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the State Board of Education will approve the finalized new diploma requirements before the end of this year. People can access the proposal’s official feedback form and learn more about the second draft on IDOE's website.

