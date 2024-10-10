© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
McCormick expands plans to advance reproductive rights as governor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT
Jennifer McCormick speaks into a microphone with the Indiana flag draped behind her. McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black jacket over a white top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Reproductive rights have been a centerpiece of Democrat Jennifer McCormick’s gubernatorial campaign since she launched it on May 4, 2023.

Proposals McCormick unveiled Thursday flesh out how she would confront Indiana's near-total abortion ban in the governor's office.

Proposals McCormick unveiled Thursday flesh out how she would confront Indiana's near-total abortion ban in the governor’s office.

McCormick has long said she’d use the platform of the governor’s office to advocate for changes to the state’s abortion ban.

But short of that, she said she would appoint people to state boards and commissions that are, in her words, “more supportive of women and health care providers.”

“I mean, not following a law is not an option,” McCormick said. “But there is a lot of space on educating people, making sure that they have resources where they need to go, making sure we’re having a targeted effort to keep clinics open so that when women are in trouble, they have somewhere to go.”

McCormick said, as governor, she would also fight to ensure medical records — particularly terminated pregnancy reports — remain private.

The Democrat was asked about an effort to vote against retaining three of Indiana’s Supreme Court justices on this year’s ballot.

McCormick noted that the current justices were all appointed by “super-conservative governors.”

“Is it time for new judges? I welcome that,” McCormick said.

McCormick said if she had the opportunity to appoint new judges, she’d appoint people who support women, health care providers, public schools, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
