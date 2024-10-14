Democratic Nominee for Governor Jennifer McCormick Discusses Key Issues

Listen | Regionally Speaking | October 11

MERRILLVILLE, IN — In a continued effort to serve Northwest Indiana’s electorate, Lakeshore Public Media welcomed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick to the station today. McCormick, former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, shared insights into her campaign, addressing issues of concern to Hoosiers ahead of the 2024 election. This visit highlights Lakeshore’s commitment to providing balanced and comprehensive election coverage for the surrounding communities.

“As a PBS and NPR affiliate, our role is to keep our communities informed through fair and accessible election coverage,” said Tom Maloney, Vice President of Radio Operations. “We believe every voter deserves access to the ideas and policies each candidate is bringing to the table, and we remain dedicated to that effort as we approach November.”

McCormick's interview was recorded in Lakeshore’s television studio, with the full segment scheduled to air on Regionally Speaking on Lakeshore Public Media – 89.1FM on October 18th. Clips from the interview will be shared across Lakeshore’s social media platforms on October 15th, with a complete video available on YouTube by October 18th. This discussion is part of Lakeshore’s broader mission to ensure local voters hear directly from candidates as they make critical decisions for Indiana’s future.

Lakeshore has extended similar invitations to Republican candidate Mike Braun and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. These invitations remain open, and the station looks forward to providing a platform for all candidates to engage with Northwest Indiana’s residents.

"As elections go in the Hoosier state, oftentimes candidates overlook local media right here in northern Indiana. I will say that it is refreshing that at each opportunity to campaign in the Region, Jennifer McCormick has always availed herself to Lakeshore Public Media," Dee Dotson, host of Regionally Speaking and producer at Lakeshore Public Media, said. "I'm looking forward to sitting across from the table sharing the key priorities of the Republican and Libertarian gubernatorial candidates as their busy schedules permit."

Lakeshore Public Media continues to prioritize its civic duty, empowering voters through informative and balanced political coverage. The station encourages the community to tune in for more candidate interviews and election coverage in the weeks to come.

Listen | Regionally Speaking | October 11

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.