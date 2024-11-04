Fort Wayne GM union votes to authorize a strike ahead of negotiations

Union leaders at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant said the company violated its contract with the United Auto Workers. UAW workers at the plant voted to authorize a strike ahead of negotiations expected in the next week.

Rich LeTourneau, UAW Local 2209 bargaining chairman, said GM has managers on the assembly line in place of union workers – and he said that violates the contract. LeTourneau said GM refuses to fill the open jobs at the plant.

“They're on the line doing stuff that my people used to do,” LeTourneau said. “They're doing the stuff that some of the temps were doing … and that's not what the contract says. They have no business being on the assembly line.”

The vote to authorize a strike does not mean workers will strike.

In a statement, GM said it’s “continuing to meet with the UAW to discuss their concerns” and said the union has no legal grounds to strike.

LeTourneau disagrees and said the union has a right to strike based on GM's alleged contract violations. He said he does not want to strike but will if necessary.

“What I want to come out of this?" LeTourneau said. "I want this company to start abiding by our local contract, our national contract, and we won't have any problems and there won't be a fight.”

The Fort Wayne Assembly Plant employs more than 4,000 people.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.