Hoosiers can call a free hotline on Election Day for help with voting

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST
Lawn signs at a polling place.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Common Cause Indiana offers a toll-free voter hotline.

Hoosiers with questions about voting or issues at their polling place can call a free, voter hotline on Election Day.

Common Cause Indiana is once again offering its 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline the entire time the polls are open.

Executive director Julia Vaughn said it’s important to offer a nonpartisan resource that people can trust.

“We’re not coming in with any agenda,” Vaughn said. “We don’t support any candidates or political parties. Our goal is to ensure that every eligible voter can cast their vote.”

Vaughn said the hotline can be used before going to vote, answering questions about where the polling place is and what ID a person needs. And she said it’s also there to help people who encounter bureaucratic or administrative barriers at the polling place itself.

“You know, there’s a lot of rules for voting here in Indiana, and it’s pretty easy for a voter to get tripped up,” Vaughn said.

The hotline is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and several Asian languages such as Hindi, Mandarin and Tagalog.

Print out our Election Day tip sheet.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
