Republican Todd Rokita wins reelection as Indiana attorney general

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:55 PM CST
Todd Rokita stands on a stage, with supporters holding signs behind him. Rokita is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita won reelection in the 2024 campaign, according to a call by the Associated Press.

Republican Todd Rokita has won reelection as Indiana’s attorney general, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Rokita defeated Democrat Destiny Wells to secure his second term in the office.

The Republican said his victory sent a “clear message” about what Hoosiers want.

Speaking to a room full of cheering supporters, Rokita said his win was a rejection of what he views as far-left extremism.

“I am grateful to have earned the votes and more importantly the trust of so many Hoosiers tonight,” Rokita said.

Rokita said his “overwhelming” victory will help him build on the work he’s already done as attorney general. He emphasized his fights to protect Indiana’s near-total abortion ban and continued attacks on transgender Hoosiers.

Rokita previously served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and eight years as Indiana secretary of state.

Rokita attracted significant controversy in his first term as attorney general. That includes multiple disciplinary investigations and a formal reprimand by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But he didn’t shy away from those controversies, framing himself as a “fighter” who stands up for conservative causes.

Wells emphasized to her supporters that change is incremental.

“And it takes all of us, in our sacrifice, to wake up our neighbors and let them see what is on the line,” Wells said.

Rokita’s victory extends a winning streak for Republicans in the attorney general’s race that stretches back to 2000.

This story has been updated.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
