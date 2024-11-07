Political balance in Indiana House, Senate appears unchanged after 2024 election

The Indiana House and Senate appear headed for the status quo after this year’s election results, with Republicans maintaining supermajorities in both chambers.

The Senate headed into the 2024 election split 40-10 between Republicans and Democrats. Half the chamber was up for election this year and none of those seats changed political hands.

There will be two new members of the Senate; one Democrat lost reelection in the primary and one Republican incumbent opted not to run again.

The House had been split 70-30 the last two years. And unofficial county results have it headed for the same balance for the next two. Democrats had been targeting a few seats, particularly in suburbs around Indianapolis, hoping to flip four and break the GOP supermajority.

But a good night for Republicans statewide helped ensure the supermajority will remain.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.