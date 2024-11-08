LCM November Schedule

Learn more about Lakeshore PBS Passport Get Access to ove 100+ films in the Lakeshore Classic Movies Library by becoming a Lakeshore PBS Passport Member!

Sat. Nov. 2nd at 10pm

Gung Ho! (1943)

Based on a true story, Randolph Scott stars as a tough marine colonel who assembles a team of jungle fighters made up of misfits and psychos. Their objective: an all-out assault on Japanese-held Makin Island.

Sun. Nov. 3rd - Double Feature starting at 11am

Spitfire (1943)

Following Hitler’s rise to power, plane designer RJ Mitchell (Leslie Howard) becomes convinced that Britain’s survival may depend on his designs for a new fighter plane. David Niven plays his test pilot friend.

The Big Lift (1950)

Two daredevil pilots risk everything to get supplies past a Russian blockade to those starving in post-war Berlin. Montgomery Clift plays a US Air Force sergeant who seeks the affections of a beautiful German war widow while his friend (Paul Douglas) questions his hatred of the German people.

Disorder in the Court (1936)

Moe, Larry & Curly are witnesses to a murder and are more than willing to testify.

Sat. Nov. 9th at 10pm

Three Came Home (1950)

This biographical film stars Claudette Colbert as Agnes Newton Keith, a writer whose life is disrupted when the Japanese invade her Borneo home in the early days of World War II.

Three Stooges: Brideless Groom (1947)

After his rich uncle dies, Shemp needs to marry to inherit $500,000!

Sun. Nov. 10th - Double Feature starting at 11am

The Silent Enemy (1958)

Laurence Harvey leads a group of Navy frogmen trying to stop the Italiansfrom attaching mines to British ships during the early stages of World War II, inspired by the life of Commander Lionel Crabb.

The Captive Heart (1946)

A Czech man (Michael Redgrave) assumes the identity of a dead British soldier and joins other captured British soldiers when they are placed in a German POW camp in the early days of World War II.

Sat. Nov. 16th at 10pm

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

An American WWII veteran (Van Johnson) relives his memories of thedazzle, romance, and hard times in postwar Paris. He meets a beautiful young socialite (Elizabeth Taylor) and falls in love with her in the years following the war, loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's short story, "Babylon Revisited".

Sun. Nov. 17th - Double Feature starting at 11am

The Front Page (1931)

Newspaperman (Pat O'Brien) is quitting the business and getting married. Conniving editor (Adolphe Menjou) will do anything to make sure his star reporter works on one last story about a possible innocent man who is about to be hanged.

The Time of Your Life (1948)

James Cagney is a regular at Nick's Saloon who watches everyone come and go. He meets eccentric old friends and new ones in the form of William Bendix, Broderick Crawford and Jeanne Cagney in this adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatic play.