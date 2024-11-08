Veterans Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month Programming

Learn more about Lakeshore PBS Passport! Become a member of Lakeshore PBS by making a donation and supporting your local community. Get extended access to your favorite PBS shows and films, just one benefit of Lakeshore PBS Membership.

The Electric Indian 11/8, 7pm

A documentary from filmmaker Leya Hale, The Electric Indian follows Ojibwe hockey legend, Henry Boucha. A stand-out hockey star from Warroad, Minnesota, Boucha impressed on the ice from the 1969 Minnesota High School Hockey Tournament to the 1972 Olympics to the NHL, but an on-ice assault and injury ended his athletic career that unexpectedly led to a journey of healing and cultural reclamation.

Chasing Voices 11/14, 9pm

John Peabody Harrington crisscrossed the U.S. chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America's dying languages. Understanding languages was his gift, which became his obsession. From one tribal community to the next he went, working in collaboration with the last speakers documenting every finite detail of the language before it was lost forever.

Roadtrip Nation: Native Way Forward 11/15, 7pm

TV and film have long depicted Native Americans in the past tense. It's time to shine a light on the present-day experiences of Native young adults – and explore what's possible for their futures. In ROADTRIP NATION: NATIVE WAY FORWARD, Native leaders are telling their stories in their own words and illuminating the path for Native youth everywhere. Follow the journey of three Native young adults as they road-trip across the country to explore the possibilities.

Battle Over Bears Ears 11/15, 9pm

Battle Over Bears Ears, a one-hour documentary produced by PBS Utah, explores the deep connections to place and the vast cultural divides that are fueling the fight over how the Bears Ears Monument is protected and managed. Whose voices are heard, whose are lost, and how do all sides find common ground in this uncommon place?

The Region Remembers: WWII 11/10, 8pm

Documenting the stories, voices and images of Northwest Indiana heroes from a generation that is rapidly disappearing. The project spans 87 min and features over 25 personal accounts from local veterans, their spouses and other civilians that paints a vivid and harrowing portrait of how the war dramatically altered our region during the second great war.

The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day 11/11, 7pm

The dramatic story of the final months of WWII on Europe is told through the eyes of Ernest Hemingway, LIFE Magazine photographer Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, and a young American soldier. Their journey and the valor of units like the all-Black, all-female 6888 Battalion come to life through top Broadway vocalists, and the 58-piece Orchestra of St Luke’s, conducted by Hamilton’s Ian Weinberger, as well as vivid archival images. Presented by the American Battle Monuments Commission and the New-York Historical Society, just days before the 78th anniversary of D-Day, this transformative musical evening features the works of Woody Guthrie, Edith Piaf, Glenn Miller, and more.

Company of Heroes 11/11, 9pm

Easy Company, the 2nd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, fought their way through Europe, liberated concentration camps, and drank a victory toast in April 1945 at Hitler's hideout. Veterans from Easy Company, along with the families of three deceased others, recount their horrors and victories, bonds they made and the friends they lost.

JFK: Breaking the News 11/22, 7pm

“JFK: Breaking the News” offers a close-up look at how reporters responded to a national tragedy. Through the lens of journalists working in Dallas in 1963, audiences will learn about the moment-by-moment experiences of those who covered one of the most significant events in U.S. history.

Inside the Warren Commission 11/22, 9pm

INSIDE THE WARREN COMMISSION provides a riveting account of the people who worked tirelessly to discover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Warren Report is perhaps the most misunderstood document in modern history and remains unread by most Americans. This documentary offers viewers insight into its content, the commission who authored it, and their investigation. Based on new evidence, the film showcases the personalities, politics, and challenges − both internal and external − that made this investigation one of the most controversial of our time.



