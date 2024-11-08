© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Voters approve constitutional amendment to change gubernatorial line of succession

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 8, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST
The southeastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Constitution establishes a line of succession if the governor and lieutenant governor's offices are both vacant.

Indiana voters approved an amendment to the state constitution this week that makes a small change to the gubernatorial line of succession.

If the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices are vacant, the Indiana Constitution says the speaker of the House takes over. After that, it’s the Senate president pro tem, then state treasurer, state auditor, secretary of state, and, up to now, the state superintendent of public instruction.

But that last position no longer exists. Lawmakers made it an appointed office, changing it to Secretary of Education a few years ago.

That’s why the newest constitutional amendment removes state superintendent of public instruction from the line of succession.

It’s the sixth time this century Indiana has changed its constitution. And the amendment this year passed with the lowest support of those six.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

To amend the state constitution requires passage of the amendment by two separate, consecutive General Assemblies — meaning those two votes have to take place with a statewide election between them. And then, the amendment goes before voters for its final approval.

None of the previous amendments since 2000 were approved by less than 70 percent of the voters. This year’s is on track to pass with about 54 percent support.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith