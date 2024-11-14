IU President Pamela Whitten faces criticism from lawmakers at budget hearing

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten faced criticism from some state lawmakers this week as she presented the university’s budget request.

The criticism centered on Whitten’s handling of Israel-Palestine protests earlier this year that spawned arrests and an overwhelming no-confidence vote from IU faculty.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said Whitten needs to rebuild trust at the university.

“We can still continue to operate a university. We can continue to have record enrollments,” Qaddoura said. “But I think what are we losing in the long term if we take biased positions? I’m not against enforcing policies, as long as they are equally enforced against everyone.”

Qaddoura said Whitten shouldn’t be influenced by outside political forces.

Whitten rejected that claim.

“Just because you read in the paper or you see in social media that something happened as a result of something, I would not necessarily assume that to be true,” Whitten said.

READ MORE: ACLU, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch say colleges need to protect protests for Palestine

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Republican lawmakers largely applauded Whitten’s leadership. And Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) argued legislators should get to influence university policy.

“Because we help fund the university,” Mishler said. “So, to say politicians shouldn’t have any say, I think, is a little extreme.”

Lawmakers will write a new state budget in the 2025 session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.