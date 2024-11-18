Advocates warn election results could lead to more limits on reproductive rights

Advocates said they are afraid of how the results of state and national races will affect access to reproductive care. Organizers expect more attacks on reproductive rights in the near future.

Indiana implemented its near-total abortion ban more than a year ago , but organizations like Planned Parenthood said the results of this year’s election could make accessing care even more difficult.

Haley Bougher, the Indiana State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said people are already preparing for more restrictions on birth control and abortion.

“We've already seen an uptick among folks reaching out to receive long-term options like IUDs,” Bougher said. “We know that folks are stocking up on emergency contraceptives.”

Bougher said Indiana has already seen pieces of legislation that would limit reproductive rights further, and she expects to see more bills like that.

She said advocates are also watching for national efforts to limit Title X and Medicaid funding, which could mean less access to family planning services, cancer screenings and STI testing for people with lower incomes.

Even though the election is over, Bougher said conversations about reproductive rights need to continue.

“These legislators were elected and are still to be held accountable by us, the voters,” Bougher said.

Bougher said state lawmakers and officials aren’t taking issues like maternal health seriously and encourages people to reach out to their lawmakers with any concerns.

Advocates hope lawmakers pass legislation during the 2025 legislative session that protects pregnant people and those who can become pregnant. Indiana has one of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the county.

“If folks have to leave the state to get lifesaving health care, to save the chances of them having a child in the future, I mean, that's horrifying,” Bougher said. “That's scary. That means our ban is not working.”

Bougher said while she’s concerned about what this election could mean for reproductive rights, advocates were able to “move the needle” in Indiana.

“We absolutely know that that is something that folks are paying attention to and people across the political spectrum are concerned about,” Bougher said.

She said people may still be “digesting” the results of the election but the statewide and national conversations about access to care could lead to even more momentum in Indiana.

