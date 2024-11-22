Portage Township Schools to Host Free Community Screening of Building Blocks Series

Portage, IN — Portage Township Schools, in partnership with Lakeshore Public Media and First Things First Porter County, will host a free community screening of Building Blocks, a locally-produced series focused on the vital role of early childhood development. The event will take place at Portage High School on Thursday, December 5 from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the L3 Lab.

This event is open to all families and community members, with registration encouraged for attendance. To register, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Portage. Attendees are advised to enter Portage High School through Door F.

“Early support and interventions are essential to the development and success of our children,” said Dr. Amanda Alaniz, Superintendent of Portage Township Schools. “When these are in place, our students have the best chance at a successful school career and fulfilling life. We’re excited to partner with Lakeshore Public Media to showcase the Building Blocks series and highlight the importance of early childhood education for our community.”

The screening will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage with experts, ask questions, and learn about local resources available to support early learning and development. Lakeshore Public Media representatives will be on hand to provide additional information and address any inquiries.

School systems, community organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to collaborate with Lakeshore Public Media to bring the Building Blocks series to their communities. This initiative aims to foster greater awareness and understanding of early childhood development and the resources available to support young learners and their families. For more information or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact Lakeshore Public Media at comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

About Portage Township Schools: Portage Township Schools serve a diverse community, offering high-quality education and resources for students and families throughout the district. More information at portage.k12.in.us.

About First Things First Porter County: Because early childhood development affects every aspect of our community, the Porter County Community Foundation launched FTF in 2021 to strengthen, sustain and nurture partnerships to promote healthy beginnings, family support and quality early experiences. FTF catalyzes community partners to create a thriving ecosystem of care and support ensuring every baby born in Porter County has a strong start to life. FTF brings together organizations, providers and individuals across the county working to mitigate families' challenges when they welcome a baby home. For more information, please visit FirstThingsPC.org.

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.