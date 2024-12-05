Mike Braun unveils first-term education goals, keeps Ed Secretary Katie Jenner

Governor-elect Mike Braun reiterated his vision for the future of Indiana schools and students, sharing his first-term agenda this week.

The agenda aligns closely with his campaign promises, providing specifics about expected changes in education, such as boosting starting teacher pay and limiting discussions about gender identity in schools.

Any new, extensive policies from Braun would require legislative input and the passage of laws.

Senate and House GOP leaders, who hold supermajorities in both chambers, have hinted that some of Braun’s priorities — such as expanding school choice to all families — may be addressed during the 2025 legislative session. They plan to unveil their own agendas in early January.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said there’s some common ground in Braun’s agenda but highlighted concerns.

"Unfortunately, his plan has no mention of childcare expansion or universal pre-K, and too much emphasis on expanding the school voucher program,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “If we want to bolster Indiana’s economy and provide our children with a better future, it starts with childcare and access to early education.”

Braun announced Thursday that Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will remain in her role.Her continuation had been anticipated after she was named to hiseducation transition team.

Braun’s plan directs the Department of Education to study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and mask mandates on students.

Here are four points Braun has outlined for Indiana schools.

Expand school choice to all families

Braun supports universal school vouchers, which would allow any Indiana family to attend private, parochial, or non-religious schools using state funds via the Choice Scholarship Program.

Currently, nearly all families are eligible due to past changes that removed requirements and increased the income cap to $230,880 for a family of four.

“Providing universal school choice will ensure every Hoosier family has the same freedom to choose their best-fit education,” Braun details in his agenda.

Secretary Jenner will be tasked to find ways to bring school choice options to low-performing public schools, targeting more traditional public schools in the state.

Braun’s plan would double the funding for Education Scholarship Accounts, which provide money to families of students with disabilities. The program serves more than 1,000 students.

ESAs can be used for tuition to non-public schools, tutor services and even camps. Families who participate must leave their public school system.

During the last school year, the state paid $439 million in tuition vouchers to private parochial and non-religious schools — a record for the program.

According to the 2024 Hoosier Survey from Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, less than half of survey respondents said expanding school choice is “very important”.

Boost teacher pay, address talent pipeline

Braun told WFYI in September that teachers are underpaid and he wanted to find sustainable ways to increase their pay.

Braun reiterated his commitment to increasing teacher pay. The current state-mandated minimum pay for teachers in Indiana is $40,000 a year. The average pay for first-year teachers is $46,110, according to state data.

According to the 2024 Hoosier Survey, nearly 58% of survey respondents said improving K-12 education is “very important”.

Braun wants to address the teacher shortage by increasing base salaries for educators and encouraging high school students to consider the career through apprenticeship programs.

Combating gender identity, CRT

In a more controversial policy, Braun’s agenda seeks to limit gender identity conversations in schools and ensure that transgender girls are not allowed to play in girls sports. That’s already established in state law.

The agenda reiterates Braun’s push for more parental involvement in school decisions and “institutional safeguards” against gender identity and Critical Race Theory conversations although CRT discussions are not in Indiana’s K-12 curriculum.

“The rights of Hoosier parents to participate in their children’s education, safeguard their wellbeing, and protect them from divisive ideologies should never be in doubt,” the agenda reads.

Under this agenda, Jenner’s department will also study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent mask mandates on schoolchildren and their learning.

A 2021 state report on student daily attendance during the pandemic, found that in-person was the "predominant mode of instruction."

More funding for school safety

More than 400 different schools will utilize more than $24 million for several safety needs like school resource officers, equipment, and student support services programs.

Indiana’s Secured School Safety Board, which will be absorbed by Braun’s Office of School Safety, approved the funds in August. Cyber safety training for students focused on topics from scams to artificial intelligence will be encouraged by the office, too.

Braun wants to give more grants to schools specifically for safety and equipment through that soon-to-be established office, which will be under the Secretary of Public Safety.

And other Hoosiers seem to support a need for increased school safety initiatives.

According to the 2024 Hoosier Survey, about 70% of respondents said school safety is a “very important” policy.

But those same respondents were split on allowing teachers and school teachers to carry firearms on campuses although there was slightly more support for arming educators.

About 45% of survey takers strongly support or somewhat support this measure while around 36% were opposed or strongly opposed. There were nearly 19% of Hoosiers who did not support or oppose it.

Seven schools asked to use state money to train teachers and staff who choose to carry firearms on property. That’s the same number as last year.

School districts can allow teachers or staff to legally carry firearms on school campuses. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2023 that grants state funding to train teachers or staff in firearm instruction.

Rachel Fradette is the WFYI Statehouse education reporter. Contact Rachel at rfradette@wfyi.org.

