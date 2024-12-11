Lakeshore Public Media to Broadcast the Northwest Indiana Symphony's Holiday Pops Concert

MERRILLVILLE, IN — This holiday season, Lakeshore Public Media, in partnership with South Shore Arts, proudly presents the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert through two exclusive radio broadcasts. Tune in to 89.1 FM or stream online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org on Monday, December 18, from 7–9 p.m., and again on Christmas Day, December 25, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

“With the radio broadcast of the Holiday Pops concert, we aim to connect our listeners with one of the rich artistic traditions of our region,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Our partnership with South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony enables us to share the joy of this performance with a broader audience, fostering connection and warmth during the holiday season.”

Led by Maestro Kirk Muspratt, the concert features a tapestry of holiday classics, including The First Noel, Silent Night, Frosty the Snowman, and selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. This locally produced program brings seasonal cheer to Northwest Indiana listeners, creating the perfect soundtrack for holiday celebrations.

Lakeshore Public Media emphasizes that these broadcasts are limited to the radio presentations and do not include the live, in-person concert. This collaboration underscores Lakeshore’s commitment to making cultural experiences accessible to the community.

Celebrate the season with Lakeshore Public Media by tuning into these festive broadcasts. For more information about holiday programming, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

About South Shore Arts: South Shore Arts promotes artistic excellence and access to the arts in Northwest Indiana through programming, education, and community partnerships. For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.