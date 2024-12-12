© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly weaken Indiana public records access law

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 12, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court must decide whether to accept a case that involves records potentially exempt from Indiana's Access to Public Records Act.

The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing whether to take a case that could dramatically limit which public records are available to citizens under the state’s Access to Public Records Act (APRA).

An Indiana attorney wants the government to share a document a health care provider sent to the state over a Medicaid dispute.

APRA does allow the government to block some records from being shared publicly. At issue in this case is an APRA exception that covers “deliberative materials” within agencies that express opinions or speculation and are used for decision-making.

Benjamin Jones, representing the state, asked the Supreme Court for clarity over that provision.

“The purpose of this exemption is to facilitate good government decision-making,” Jones said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But attorney Robert Saint, representing himself, said if the court blocks disclosure of a document from a third party just because the state said it included that document in its decision-making, the entire APRA statute is pointless.

“The purpose is to protect the deliberations that take place in state government,” Saint said. “We didn’t ask for that.”

There is no timetable for the court’s decision.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
