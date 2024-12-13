What's your surprise holiday recipe or ingredient? Here's your chance to tell NPR

With the holiday season upon us, you may be preparing to dust off a favorite but unexpected recipe for a dish that turns heads at parties.

And NPR wants to know all about your go-to surprise dishes and cooking ingredients you use during this time of year. It can be a tasty pound cake recipe or even a secret ingredient you use to make your stuffing pop.

Let us know in the form below all about your dish or secret ingredient that's a regular on your holiday menu.

You can also upload a photo of your dish or ingredient.

An NPR producer may reach out to you in the coming days to hear your story.

Please submit responses by Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. ET.

