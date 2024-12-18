Lawmakers approve more money for LEAP District, adds to total that's in hundreds of millions

The State Budget Committee approved an additional $85 million to be spent on and around the controversial LEAP development district in central Indiana.

That sum adds to the hundreds of millions the Indiana Economic Development Corporation has poured into the project.

The new money will be used to secure more land — adding to a total that exceeds nine thousand acres — and to build up road and water infrastructure at the site.

Eli Lilly and Meta are the two companies who’ve agreed to locate at the LEAP district — prompting Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) to voice concerns about energy usage.

“Is there any impact on the other ratepayers — be they business or homeowners — as a result of this substantial additional draw on the electrical supply?” DeLaney said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

IEDC Senior Vice President Brock Herr said his agency largely defers those energy issues to utility companies.

“They’re communicating to us that they are confident they can not only meet the needs of a new ratepayer but ensure that existing ratepayers aren’t impacted,” Herr said.

Herr said Indiana will recoup some of the money it’s spent on LEAP when it sells the land it bought.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.