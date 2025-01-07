Lakeshore Public Media to Air National Funeral Service for President Jimmy Carter

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Lakeshore Public Media will air “Remembering President Jimmy Carter – A PBS News Special” on Thursday, January 9, beginning at 8:00 AM CST. This special broadcast will provide live coverage of the National Funeral Service honoring the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

“President Jimmy Carter’s life and service epitomized a steadfast commitment to compassion and leadership, President Carter's devotion to leaving the place he lived better than he found it should be the true calling for ALL of our leaders.” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Lakeshore Public Media is proud to join PBS News in offering comprehensive, live coverage of this historic occasion. This broadcast is a part of our mission and our commitment to bring significant national moments to our local community.”

Lakeshore PBS will simulcast “Remembering President Jimmy Carter – A PBS News Special” starting at 8:00 AM on January 9, 2025, with audio coverage available to Northwest Indiana listeners on 89.1FM. Additional audio coverage accessible via LakeshorePublicMedia.org. A live stream of the broadcast will be accessible on Lakeshore Public Media’s Facebook page, @LakeshorePublicMedia1, offering both audio and video coverage of “Remembering President Jimmy Carter – A PBS News Special.”

The broadcast, produced by PBS News, will begin at 9:00 AM ET/8:00 AM CST and is expected to last approximately 3.5 hours. As this is a live event, the exact duration of coverage will depend on the day’s proceedings, and updates will be shared as they become available.

President Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, was widely admired for his dedication to human rights, diplomacy, and public service. This special broadcast will allow audiences to reflect on his enduring legacy and contributions to the nation and the world.

