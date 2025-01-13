Mike Braun sworn in as governor; Micah Beckwith, Todd Rokita also take oaths of office

Mike Braun said, as governor, he wants to empower the next generation and “pursue freedom and opportunity without fear.”

Braun was sworn in Monday as Indiana’s 52nd governor.

In his inaugural address, Braun noted the transition not just in state government but at the federal level — one, he said, that should result in states like Indiana taking a bigger leadership role.

“Built on the shoulders of the fearless, hardworking Hoosiers, small business owners, talented entrepreneurs, preserving leaders who laid the foundation upon which we will build,” Braun said.

Braun said Indiana is at a crossroads as it enters the next four years.

“We can be the risk-takers and trailblazers Hoosiers deserve in leadership, or maintain the status quo,” Braun said.

READ MORE: Gov.-elect Mike Braun releases detailed policy agenda as he prepares to take office

Braun specifically cited his desire to push health care and property tax reform and make Indiana a leader in small business growth.

Micah Beckwith also took the oath of office Monday to become Indiana’s lieutenant governor, while Todd Rokita officially began his second term as attorney general.

In his inaugural speech, Beckwith, a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, quoted heavily from the Christian Bible.

He said he wants to foster unity and collaboration, and pledged to be a voice for rural Indiana.

“To continue advancing policies that strengthen our economy, protect our values and support every Hoosier in realizing their full, God-given potential,” Beckwith said.

After being sworn in for a second term, Rokita said his next four years as attorney general should look like his last four.

He voiced attacks against diversity, equity and inclusion; the transgender community; vaccines and political correctness.

“I think everyone knows, whether you agree with me or not, you must agree: I’m not that wishy-washy,” Rokita said.

Rokita has served in various government roles for more than two decades. This is Beckwith’s first time in elected office.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.