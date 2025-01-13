Tuition cap bill would freeze cost for in-state undergrad college students

A proposed law could help Hoosiers avoid rising costs at in-state universities.

House Bill 1069, introduced by Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago), would give the Commission for Higher Education power to cap tuition rates and mandatory fees for Indiana residents while they earn a bachelor’s degree. The bill could prevent financial issues for students working on their degrees, Harris said.

“It really is trying to help college students walk in knowing what they're going to pay all four years,” Harris said.

HB 1069 was referred to the house education committee.

Students at the following public colleges would qualify:

Ball State University

Indiana University

Purdue University

Indiana State University

University of Southern Indiana

Other states have passed similar laws, Harris said. Ohio, for example, freezes tuition costs for four years at state colleges.

Even some Indiana universities have fixed tuition costs. For over a decade, Purdue has frozen tuition costs at $9,992 per year for Hoosier students.

“How do we get more people into college and get them through their degree?” Harris said. “I think this will help out on all fronts — in terms of the educational bodies, in terms of the students, and obviously those future employers here in the state of Indiana that need people that are skilled.”

The tuition caps might cause universities to lose out on some revenue. But according to some legislative documents, universities could still change prices for out-of-state-students, transfer students and graduate students.

Harris said universities and colleges are not at 100 percent capacity. He believes if the General Assembly can stabilize the cost of college, more students would enroll. That could help bring back revenue.

Harris said colleges “don’t necessarily love” the idea of tuition caps.

“I know it's an uphill battle,” Harris said. “No matter how good something is, there's always going to be someone that's against it. But it's a continuation of a process. And having conversation about this, maybe, even if the law does not pass, it may spark some new conversation about ways to make colleges more affordable for students.”

Spokespeople for IU didn't respond to requests for comment on the bill.

Aubrey is WFIU's higher education reporter and a Report For America corps member. Contact her at aubmwrig@iu.edu or follow her on X @aubreymwright.