State lawmakers help push cannabis legalization initiative in 2025 session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:05 PM CST
A poster on an easel reads "70 percent of Hoosiers support legalization." Heath VanNatter is in the foreground of the image, out of focus.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Safe & Regulated Indiana coalition was formed in 2024 to push cannabis legalization. Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo), foreground, is authorizing legislation in 2025 backed by the coalition.

A cannabis legalization coalition says moving Indiana directly to full adult legal use is the best way to ensure a regulated market that also addresses public safety concerns.

Safe & Regulated Indiana, formed last year, is launching the latest push to get Indiana to join the majority of states with at least some form of legal cannabis.

Some state lawmakers, including Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo), are part of the new coalition.

“To be clear, this is not about promoting cannabis use,” VanNatter said. “It’s about addressing the reality of its presence in our society with a responsible, conservative solution that upholds our principles of limited government, law and order, and the protection of families.”

VanNatter is authoring a bill this session that would fully legalize cannabis for adult use and establish a regulatory framework for its sale in Indiana.

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate remain unconvinced about the benefits of cannabis legalization. New Gov. Mike Braun has said he’s open to discussing medical cannabis.

