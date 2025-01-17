Lakeshore Public Media to Air Live Coverage of Trump Inauguration

Lakeshore Public Media will provide live coverage of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, offering viewers and listeners in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland access to this historic event. Accessible coverage of the 47th President's inauguration begins Monday, January 20, starting at 9:30 AM CT.

Lakeshore Public Media will begin inauguration coverage at 9:30 AM CT on Lakeshore PBS by broadcasting Inauguration of Donald J. Trump: A PBS News Special. Beginning at 9:30 AM CT, this broadcast will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. The program will include live reports from PBS News correspondents stationed at key locations in Washington, D.C., and expert analysis on the events of the day.

Audio coverage of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration on Lakeshore Public Media 89.1 FM will begin at 10:00 AM CT, with NPR’s live broadcast. Anchors Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep will lead NPR’s uninterrupted coverage, providing in-depth commentary and live reporting from Washington, D.C.

Lakeshore Public Media is proud to carry both PBS and NPR’s live coverage, ensuring that Northwest Indiana audiences can stay informed about this historic event. With a commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive news, Lakeshore Public Media continues to serve the community by offering important civic programming.

For more details about coverage, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

About Lakeshore Public Media: Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network, and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune in to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV, and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, an all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on-demand viewing plus additional features.

