Lakeshore and Albanese Unite for Chocolate Challenge Pledge Drive

Merrillville, IN — Lakeshore Public Media has once again teamed up with Albanese Confectionery for a special Valentine’s Day initiative, running from January 26 until February 1, 2025. As part of this year’s radio membership drive, donors who contribute a one-time gift of $150 or a monthly donation of $12.50 will receive a one-pound heart-shaped box of assorted Albanese chocolates, a perfect gift for loved ones this season of affection.

This collaboration highlights the community-driven support that sustains Lakeshore Public Media’s mission to provide quality local programming. The station’s ongoing partnership with Albanese Confectionery celebrates both local businesses and public media’s role in connecting residents across Northwest Indiana.

"Lakeshore Public Media’s ability to provide informative and inspiring programming is sustained by community support," said Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development at Lakeshore Public Media. "We are thrilled to have Albanese Confectionery’s partnership in this special campaign, helping us offer a unique thank-you gift to our donors."

The Albanese Heart Box, featuring a curated selection of the World’s Best Chocolate, serves as a sweet reminder of the impact that supporting local public broadcasting can have. To take part in this limited-time offer, donations must be made during the membership drive by February 1, 2025.

Lakeshore Public Media remains dedicated to fostering community engagement and delivering essential civic programming. Through initiatives like the Chocolate Challenge Drive, community members can support this mission while enjoying a special gift from Albanese Confectionery. To learn more about the drive and support public media in Northwest Indiana, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Chocolate.