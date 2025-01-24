Lakeshore Public Media to Air Indiana State of the State Address LIVE

Merrillville, IN -- Governor Mike Braun’s first State of the State Address will air live on Lakeshore Public Media. Mediums on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM CT. The address, expected to run approximately 30 minutes, marks a significant moment as the newly elected governor outlines his vision and priorities for Indiana.

Audiences can tune in to Lakeshore PBS for television coverage or listen in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM for uninterrupted audio coverage. Additionally, viewers can stream the address live on LakeshorePublicMedia.org or through the Lakeshore PBS app, ensuring access across multiple platforms.

"As a public broadcaster, we take pride in ensuring that our Northwest Indiana communities have access to vital information, events, and programming that impacts their lives,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Governor Braun’s inaugural State of the State address is an important moment for Indiana, and we’re honored to bring it to our viewers and listeners."

The speech will cover critical topics impacting Hoosiers, including economic development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. As a pivotal event in Indiana’s legislative calendar, it provides residents with an opportunity to hear directly from their governor about plans for the state’s future.

Lakeshore Public Media remains committed to fostering community engagement and providing essential civic programming. To determine applicable ways to tune-in to stay informed about the future of Indiana under Governor Mike Braun’s leadership, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

