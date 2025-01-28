House committee unanimously approves electronic pull tab games, online raffles for nonprofit groups

Indiana nonprofit organizations — notably, veterans groups — could offer electronic pull tab games and online raffles under a bill approved by a House committee Tuesday.

Mark Gullion from Indiana’s American Legion said offering electronic pull tab games will help posts survive, attracting new — and particularly younger — members.

“Create a sense of community, responsibility — and it’s fun — generated revenue to support the charities and causes that are close to our hearts,” Gullion said.

Casinos don’t like it. Casino Association of Indiana President Matt Bell said the electronic pull tab games look a lot like the electronic games casinos offer —without the safeguards.

“I do not believe that bars, taverns and civic clubs can approximate the regulatory environment, the safety environment, the security environment that we have invested millions and millions of dollars in,” Bell said.

The House Public Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure, HB 1433.

