Lawmakers want counties to fill EMS coverage gaps. Counties are concerned about resources, time

Emergency medical services are a critical part of the public health system. But it's not clear if Indiana law requires counties to provide EMS and if so, to what extent. A House committee approved legislation Thursday that would clarify that responsibility.

Last year, a report from the state determined the lack of clarity was contributing to gaps in EMS coverage. House Bill 1454 requires counties to identify existing coverage gaps and then fill them, either by establishing EMS, contracting with a provider or working with another political subdivision.

The Indiana County Commissioners Association said it agrees with the intent of the bill, but is concerned about the lack of a funding framework to support counties.

Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter, a member of the association, said each county is different and will likely take a different approach.

“We just need some further clarity of the language of this bill for our counties so we aren't set up for failure because some of these communities don't have the resources like the larger ones do,” Streeter said.

The measure doesn’t require counties to appropriate revenue. However, counties still have to meet the requirements set out in the legislation. Streeter said counties don’t have enough time to do so.

As written, the legislation would go into effect in July.

“We don't believe that some of our smaller communities with less resources can reach a plan, an agreement, and implement it in that period of time — especially with funding needs,” Streeter said.

The question about funding is also more complicated than it may seem on the surface. Streeter said counties are aware their budgets are shrinking as policymakers work to lower property taxes. She said there are currently countless bills in the Statehouse about emergency services looking to “abolish, cut, grow, add.”

“We just need time to figure out how to partner, how to build our own, how to merge because we do not want our smaller ones to fail without the funding mechanism to do so,” Streeter said.

In response to the concerns about needing more time to develop EMS plans, the author of the bill, Rep. Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville) said delays in medical response can mean the difference between life and death.

“Everybody in this committee knows and realizes that every second counts during an emergency,” O’Brien said.

Several organizations spoke in favor of the legislation, including the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana and the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.