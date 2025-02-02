© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Photos: See all the red carpet looks from the 67th Grammy Awards

By NPR Staff
Published February 2, 2025 at 6:44 PM CST
Sabrina Carpenter
Kevin Mazur
/
Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

Celebrating its 67th year, the 2025 Grammy Awards are here! Music's biggest stars will be celebrating at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fifth consecutive year.

This year, the Grammy's are partnering up with MusiCares to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Here are some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Chappell Roan
Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP
/
Invision/AP
Chappell Roan
Doechii
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doechii
Charli xcx
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Charli xcx
Alicia Keys
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Taylor Swift
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Shaboozey
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shaboozey
Olivia Rodrigo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Jaden Smith
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Cardi B
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B
Gracie Abrams
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Kali Uchis
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kali Uchis
Lady Gaga
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shakira
Victoria Monét
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Billie Eilish
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Coco Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Peso Pluma
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Peso Pluma
Avery Wilson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Avery Wilson
Janelle Monáe
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Troye Sivan
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Troye Sivan
Shenseea
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Shenseea
Cynthia Erivo
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Brittany Howard
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Brittany Howard
Benson Boone
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Benson Boone
Tems
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tems
Cimafunk
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cimafunk
Kelsea Ballerini
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelsea Ballerini
Trevor Noah
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
/
Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah
J Balvin
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
J Balvin
Charley Crockett
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Charley Crockett
Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Staff