Senate advances bill to make public schools post human sexuality instruction materials

Public schools could soon face additional requirements before teaching students about human sexuality.

The Indiana Senate advanced SB 442 Tuesday. It would require school boards or charter authorizers to approve all instruction materials related to human sexuality and post those materials to the school’s website by July 1.

Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville), one of the bill’s authors, said the measure would make it easier for parents to view materials on human sexuality instruction and decide if they want their child to participate.

“Publishing this information will just help parents better decide whether or not they want to opt out,” he said.

However, Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said schools are already required to let parents review those materials.

“Let’s make sure that we’re supporting our code as it already stands. And let’s make sure that we are not creating unnecessary and duplicative work,” she said.

Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) said he is concerned about the July 1 deadline. He asked what would happen if any of the posted materials changed or the teacher who was supposed to teach the class was sick or otherwise unable to.

“Wouldn’t they be in violation of state law because the instructor was not posted by the July 1 date?” he asked.

Byrne said schools should get information about those changes to parents, but the specifics would be up to local districts.

Ford also criticized the bill’s lack of a definition for human sexuality.

“I don’t think we should pass the buck off to our locals to make the definition of what human sexuality is,” he said.

Byrne said that would also be up to local districts.

The Senate passed a similar bill last year, but it died in the House. This year’s bill passed along party lines.

