Senate passes measure to allow Indiana schools to hire chaplains

A controversial measure that would allow public schools to hire chaplains advanced past the Indiana Senate this week. Democrats raised concerns about the bill’s definition of chaplain and testimony against the bill during committee, but Republicans passed it anyway.

SB 523 would allow principals and superintendents to hire chaplains in their schools or let them volunteer. Chaplains could only give secular advice to students younger than 18, but they could provide religious guidance to them with a parent’s permission.

Those who testified in favor of the bill said it’s a solution to Indiana’s school counselor shortage.

Democrats said the bill does not clearly define the requirements to be considered a chaplain. Multiple clergy members who testified on the bill say they’re not qualified to address students’ mental, emotional and academic needs.

The bill now heads to the House. The Senate passed a similar billy last year, but was not advanced by the House.

