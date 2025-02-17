Statehouse Conversations 2025: Voices from Indiana’s Legislature

Lakeshore Public Media brings Northwest Indiana residents an in-depth look at the legislative process with Statehouse Conversations 2025, a series of interviews with key state leaders. The program aired on Lakeshore PBS on February 12 and is now available for streaming.

The digital archive provides viewers direct access to policymakers discussing key issues impacting the region and the state. Featured guests include State Representative Carolyn Jackson (D-1), State Representative Earl Harris (D-2), State Senator Mark Spencer (D-3), and State Senator Rodney Pol (D-4). Also participating in the discussions are State Representative Pat Boy (D) and State Representative Hal Slager (R-16), along with key state officials such as State Treasurer Daniel Elliot (R), Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith (R), and Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla (R).

With discussions ranging from economic development and education to infrastructure and public safety, the videos highlight the legislative priorities shaping Indiana’s future.

“Providing a platform for public discourse is at the heart of our mission,” said Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “This series ensures that Northwest Indiana residents have access to their representatives and can stay informed about the decisions that affect their communities.”