“The [M] Factor” to Screen in Northwest Indiana to Address Women’s Health Crisis

Northwest Health and Lakeshore Public Media unite to present local audiences two, free community screenings of “The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause,” a first-of-its-kind documentary that addresses the health issues surrounding menopause. Screenings occur on March 12th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, IN, and April 8th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Uptown Social in Michigan City, IN.

At Northwest Health, we know the importance of empowering people with information to help them live healthier,” said Kelly Credit, spokesperson for Northwest Health. “We are pleased to share this eye-opening film along with an opportunity for women to connect with others and discuss their shared experiences with a physician who understands.”

With financial support from Northwest Health, two free community screenings of the film will be offered, featuring live Q&A sessions with expert obstetrics/gynecology physicians to engage and educate local attendees. After each screening, a an OB-GYN specialist will lead a live Q&A session, providing attendees an opportunity to ask questions, discuss menopause health concerns, and share their stories in an empowering atmosphere.

“Working together, Northwest Health and Lakeshore Public Media can help ensure that conversations about menopause and other health issues are brought to the forefront,” Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said. “Together we can offer women and community members the tools, resources, and support needed to navigate healthcare challenges experienced by Northwest Indiana residents.”

As Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland’s trusted public broadcaster, Lakeshore Public Media is committed to making impactful documentaries accessible to local audiences. Through the station’s PBS affiliation and community partnerships, Lakeshore facilitates public screenings and discussions, while providing expanded access to films for Lakeshore Public Media members. In collaboration with film producers and PBS Passport, Lakeshore ensures that members can stream documentaries—including “The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause”—even if they are unable to attend in-person screenings and discussions, reinforcing its mission to inform and engage the local community.

For more information about the screenings or to register for one of these free community events, please visit NWHinfo.com/NWHevents

About the film: “The [M] Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause,” a feature-length documentary film, centers on the lived experiences of women across the U.S. Cameras follow women into their doctors’ offices, at work, and in their homes to expose the challenges they face—regarding race, gender, structures and systems, and overall barriers. The women featured in the film open up about their experiences and share their stories of enduring debilitating symptoms while being ignored, ridiculed and/or shamed—and left untreated.