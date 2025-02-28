All public ballot questions moved to November elections under House-approved bill

All ballot referendums and public questions would go on general election ballots under a bill approved by the House as the first half of the legislative session came to a close.

Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) said his bill, HB 1681, is simple: all public questions, such as school funding referendums and proposed constitutional amendments, would only be allowed on the ballot in November.

“These votes are significant and deserve the weigh-in of the largest number of voters,” Wesco said.

But Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) said this could throw school budgets into chaos. She said schools have to prep those budgets long before November.

“And so they have to sort of gamble, I suppose, on whether they’re going to win or lose in the referendum and what kind of money they’re going to have,” Errington said.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Democrats also called the bill overreaching, saying it’s a local issue that should be left to local governments to decide.

The measure is now in the Senate’s hands.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.