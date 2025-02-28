Marvin Sapp: Tiny Desk Concert
The morning that Bishop Marvin Sapp came to NPR, he told me that it was his two kids who really emphasized how important it was for him to accept our invitation to perform: "They told me, 'Dad, Tiny Desk is for the culture.' "
Backed by a four-piece band and a six-piece choir, Sapp transforms our office into a sanctuary, performing an 11-song medley of praise and worship hits that span more than three decades in music and ministry. From the moment his set begins, the spirit moves through the room, filling every corner with raw emotion, joy and reverence.
From Sapp's early days with the trailblazing '90s gospel group Commissioned to penning anthems like "Never Would Have Made It" — a song that transcends church walls — his impact is woven into the fabric of Black culture. "What's funny is, I saw some of y'all singing these songs, and y'all weren't even born when I recorded them," Sapp jokes, underscoring his intergenerational influence. Yet, despite his legendary status, Sapp took time after the performance to speak and pray with members of our audience, choosing ministry first, above all else.
SET LIST
- "I Believe"
- "Not the Time, Not the Place"
- "Grace and Mercy"
- "Perfect Peace"
- "Shout Unto God"
- "Here I Am"
- "Praise Him in Advance"
- "You Are God Alone"
- "He Has His Hands on You"
- "My Testimony"
- "The Best in Me"
- "Never Would Have Made It"
MUSICIANS
- Bishop Marvin Sapp: vocals
- Curtis Lindsey: keys, music director
- Thaddeus Johnson: bass
- Tavarius "Varo" Johnson: drums
- Sam Mitchem: guitar
- Christina Michelle: background vocals
- Gus Lacy: background vocals
- Shaki Wilson: background vocals
- Jarmone: background vocals
- A. D. Gillispie: background vocals
- Melissa Lee: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producers: Bobby Carter, Ashley Pointer
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Dora Levite
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
