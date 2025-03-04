© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Lake County Veterans Treatment Court named national mentor court by All Rise

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:19 PM CST
Judge Julie Cantrell joins Veterans Court graduates in celebrating the court’s 10th anniversary in 2024.
provided by Lake County Council
Judge Julie Cantrell joins Veterans Court graduates in celebrating the court’s 10th anniversary in 2024.

The Lake County Veterans Treatment Court is getting some national recognition. It's been named one of five national mentor courts by All Rise’s Justice for Vets division.

For the next three years, the court says it will serve as a model program for places looking to launch or grow their own veterans treatment court. That includes hosting site visits and one-on-one professional shadowing.

More than 300 veterans have successfully completed the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court since it began in 2014. Another 87 are currently in the program.

In a statement, Judge Julie Cantrell said it's "a tremendous honor to be nationally recognized." She adds, "We now have the opportunity to share our vision for helping our veterans with other courts across the nation."
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger