New refugees in the U.S. are in limbo after Trump freeze on resettlement programs

Thousands of refugees across the U.S. are wondering what will happen to them. That's because the Trump administration froze the program that resettles them. The move is being challenged by multiple lawsuits. But while those court battles unfold, aid groups are trying to figure out how to help refugees who have just arrived. Here's NPR's Jennifer Ludden.

JENNIFER LUDDEN, BYLINE: When 21-year-old Jefferson (ph) landed in the U.S. in December, a case manager met him at the airport and took him right to an apartment.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOOR KNOCKING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Hello.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Right inside.

LUDDEN: He and another refugee share this sparsely furnished one-bedroom in Maryland. The case manager also helped him get a job operating a machine that packs lettuce. Jefferson is a political refugee from Nicaragua. He does not want to use his last name for fear of retribution against family still there. He's grateful to have been allowed into the U.S., but it was a shock in late January when his case manager disappeared.

JEFFERSON: (Speaking Spanish).

LUDDEN: "I was left alone," he says, with no one to provide guidance in this new country where he barely speaks English. The case manager had been let go, their work phone shut down, after the Trump administration froze funding and issued a stop work order for refugee resettlement.

JEFFERSON: (Speaking Spanish).

LUDDEN: Jefferson says he urgently needed care for a toothache and had no idea how to find a dentist. But his biggest fear was how to pay the rent. Typically, the federal government helps cover housing the first three months after someone arrives. His roommate panicked, then decided he had to pay for both of them. Raemifael Abraham (ph) says it was tough.

RAEMIFAEL ABRAHAM: (Speaking Spanish).

LUDDEN: "Basically, I was left with no money," he says. "I barely had enough to pay the bus fare to my job." This sudden abandonment has retraumatized people, says Amy Hoang Wrona with the nonprofit Homes Not Borders. She says some were placed in hotels and just left there.

AMY HOANG WRONA: Many, many, many have lived in refugee camps for months, if not years, with the promise of help. And then they come here and then sit in a hotel for one to two months with no communication.

LUDDEN: Wrona's group readies apartments for refugees, but it has stepped up fundraising to do more.

WRONA: We are filling in the gaps.

LUDDEN: That includes hiring some of those case managers who got laid off, like Federico Rostran (ph), who's now helping Jefferson again.

FEDERICO ROSTRAN: It's hard for them to identify, what do they need to do, where they need to go?

LUDDEN: Rostran helps people get a Social Security card, sign up for health insurance, enroll their children in school.

ROSTRAN: Teach them how to do things on their own and get confident about it and not to be intimidated.

LUDDEN: Pausing all resettlement is part of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. An executive order said absorbing too many refugees takes resources away from Americans and harms their security. For Kristyn Peck, welcoming them is a tenant of U.S. democracy. She heads Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area. The resettlement agency has cut a third of its staff and is owed more than $2 million in federal money for work already done.

KRISTYN PECK: The further existence of our organization is at risk at this point because we are unable to pay all of our bills.

LUDDEN: A Supreme Court ruling this week may get that federal money flowing again, but for now, Peck's group is tracking who has eviction notices and pleading for patience from landlords. And if funding does not come back?

PECK: I think people will be at risk for homelessness. They'll be at risk for food insecurity, for joblessness.

LUDDEN: Jefferson, the refugee from Nicaragua, hopes his case manager can stay on the job. In a year, he'll have to apply for a green card, and he'd really like expert help with that.

