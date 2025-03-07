New survey outlines job loss impact, makes recommendations to better support job seeking Hoosiers

Layoffs and terminations often create a domino effect that harms people’s finances, family and well-being. That’s according to a new survey from the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute. Advocates from the institute said they want to see more support for people to help them transition back into the workforce.

The data shows the negative impact of job loss goes far beyond finances for Hoosiers, it can also affect housing, future earnings and physical health. Institute Policy Analyst Lauren Murfree said over half of those who responded say their mental health was affected after a job loss.

“It had a domino impact, so impacting ability to have housing, their mental health, their relationships. And then it was prolonged," she said. "So it wasn't just like a one moment in time or one and done. It was lasting for long periods of time afterwards."

Murfree said she saw a gap between people losing their jobs and being able to find more information about training programs and potential job openings. The survey recommendations include increased access to training and support, improved unemployment benefits and longer notice before layoffs, among other changes.

