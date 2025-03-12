UAW union members approve a new contract with Rolls-Royce

More that 70 percent of United Auto Workers union members at Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis approved a new contract Wednesday. The agreement covers hundreds of workers who build aircraft engines for U.S.government contracts.

The new five-year contract increases wages and rolls cost of living adjustments into the base pay for all employees. It also ends a tiered pay system for workers.

Sherri Webster makes aircraft engine parts for Rolls-Royce. She said members of UAW Local 933 demanded to end the wage tier structure during the bargaining process.

“I think it'll bring people together more. Because it's difficult when you're working next to a person and you know that they're making more money than you are, doing the same job,” Webster said.

Employees will receive double-digit pay increases over the course of the contract. Union members will also see improved retirement benefits.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.