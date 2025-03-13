Morning news brief

Lakeshore PBS is experiencing technical difficulties affecting all cable, satellite, and antenna viewers. We're working to fix the issue as soon as possible. Lakeshore PBS can still be streamed via the PBS Video App, YouTube TV, and other streaming platforms. Watch Now
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.