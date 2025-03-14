Legislative leaders say long-term property tax system overhaul should begin this session

Republican legislative leaders said there’s enough time this session to begin a long-term overhaul of the state’s property tax system.

House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) proposed fundamental changes to Indiana's property tax system this week.

Right now, if a local government raises or lowers their property tax rate, homeowners’ bills might not change at all. Thompson’s plan, implemented gradually over several years, gets to a place where a change in the tax rate will equal a change in a person’s bill.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said that’s the right goal.

“I don’t know that we’ll get all there this session, but we’ll probably continue to try to work to get there,” Bray said.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said there are two goals for property tax reform this session: in the short term, relief for homeowners; in the long term, a better overall system.

“Encourages economic development, makes sure locals have the type of resources they need to provide the communities that their constituents want to live in,” Huston said.

Both Huston and Bray said, for the short-term goal, they want to ensure homeowners’ property tax bills are lower next year than this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.