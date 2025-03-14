NIPSCO (electric utility) will be conducting work at our tower site Friday, March 14th which may result in broadcast interruptions between 9 am - 5 pm. Streaming services should not be affected, WATCH NOW.
What to know about Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.